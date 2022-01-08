Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Has Lost -7.04% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.51% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the SILK share is $67.49, that puts it down -70.39 from that peak though still a striking 3.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.05K shares over the past three months.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SILK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) registered a 2.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.51% in intraday trading to $39.61 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.04%, and it has moved by -9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.55%. The short interest in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.50, which implies an increase of 35.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, SILK is trading at a discount of -84.3% off the target high and -13.61% off the low.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silk Road Medical Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) shares have gone down -14.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.39% against 15.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.43 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.29 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.13 million and $21.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.10% and then jump by 42.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.10% in 2022.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Silk Road Medical Inc insiders own 2.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.87%, with the float percentage being 111.77%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.48 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $191.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 9.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 3.41% of the stock, which is worth about $69.88 million.