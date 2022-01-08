Should TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) Revive After A -12.89% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TGA share is $3.59, that puts it down -12.89 from that peak though still a striking 70.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $225.33M, and the average trade volume was 688.83K shares over the past three months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. TGA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.34% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.65%, and it has moved by 6.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.37, which implies an increase of 27.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.37 and $4.37 respectively. As a result, TGA is trading at a discount of -37.42% off the target high and -37.42% off the low.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.4 million by the end of Dec 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.84 million and $40.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% and then jump by 36.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.80%. While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -13.14% per annum.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

TransGlobe Energy Corporation insiders own 9.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.98%, with the float percentage being 24.39%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.34 million shares (or 8.74% of all shares), a total value of $13.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.34 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) shares are Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco International Small Company Fund owns about 3.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $0.69 million.