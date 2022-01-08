Should Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) Revive After A -35.75% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.97% or -$3.1. The 52-week high for the MEG share is $80.42, that puts it down -35.75 from that peak though still a striking 39.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average trade volume was 220.49K shares over the past three months.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) registered a -4.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.97% in intraday trading to $59.24 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.98%, and it has moved by -16.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.20, which implies an increase of 25.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $91.00 respectively. As a result, MEG is trading at a discount of -53.61% off the target high and 5.47% off the low.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Montrose Environmental Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares have gone up 18.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.89% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 83.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $121.98 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $108.74 million and $133.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then drop by -21.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -101.80% in 2022.

MEG Dividends

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. insiders own 13.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.39%, with the float percentage being 104.09%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $181.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $114.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 3.92% of the stock, which is worth about $79.35 million.