San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Received An 38.31% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SJT share is $7.80, that puts it down -13.7 from that peak though still a striking 59.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.78. The company’s market capitalization is $315.49M, and the average trade volume was 418.09K shares over the past three months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $6.86 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.64%, and it has moved by 6.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 139.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.50, which implies an increase of 66.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.50 and $20.50 respectively. As a result, SJT is trading at a discount of -198.83% off the target high and -198.83% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -8.30% in 2022.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is 0.49, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust insiders own 5.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.34%, with the float percentage being 10.91%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.53 million shares (or 3.28% of all shares), a total value of $7.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of McDaniel,Terry & Company’s that is approximately 1.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) shares are Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund owns about 73102.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8421.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $57768.0.