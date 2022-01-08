Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN)

During the last session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the KXIN share is $5.49, that puts it down -399.09 from that peak though still a striking 2.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $164.71M, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.51%, and it has moved by -26.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.89%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 90.90% in 2022.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders own 34.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.49%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 69320.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.