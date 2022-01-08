Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Has Gained 0.16% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the RPAY share is $27.27, that puts it down -49.02 from that peak though still a striking 14.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average trade volume was 635.39K shares over the past three months.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RPAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $18.30 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.16%, and it has moved by 0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.10, which implies an increase of 34.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, RPAY is trading at a discount of -69.4% off the target high and -20.22% off the low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Repay Holdings Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares have gone down -26.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.67% against 21.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.80% this quarter and then jump 38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.36 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.28 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.44 million and $47.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.90% and then jump by 47.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.79% per annum.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Repay Holdings Corporation insiders own 25.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.60%, with the float percentage being 122.46%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.26 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $282.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $147.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $67.16 million.