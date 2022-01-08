ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.99

During the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.64% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the RNW share is $14.08, that puts it down -101.43 from that peak though still a striking -1.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.07. The company’s market capitalization is $3.01B, and the average trade volume was 928.18K shares over the past three months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.64% in intraday trading to $6.99 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.15%, and it has moved by -15.78% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.49, which implies an increase of 51.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.96 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, RNW is trading at a discount of -143.2% off the target high and -71.1% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $260 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -190.00% in 2022.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders own 16.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.80%, with the float percentage being 77.71%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.87 million shares (or 17.35% of all shares), a total value of $478.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.13 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 12.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $348.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $6.65 million.