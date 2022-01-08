Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI): Can A Stock That’s Down -2.43% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the NVEI share is $140.23, that puts it down -121.18 from that peak though still a striking 32.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.10. The company’s market capitalization is $11.82B, and the average trade volume was 685.21K shares over the past three months.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $63.40 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.43%, and it has moved by 9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $122.54, which implies an increase of 48.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $76.00 and $155.00 respectively. As a result, NVEI is trading at a discount of -144.48% off the target high and -19.87% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.67 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.90% per annum.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Nuvei Corporation insiders own 10.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.81%, with the float percentage being 43.18%. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55020.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $6.3 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.4 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $160.43 million.