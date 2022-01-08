Now Is The Time To Buy Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)

During the last session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the BSY share is $71.92, that puts it down -68.43 from that peak though still a striking 9.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.63. The company’s market capitalization is $12.22B, and the average trade volume was 868.26K shares over the past three months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BSY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.84% in intraday trading to $42.70 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.65%, and it has moved by -13.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.43, which implies an increase of 35.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, BSY is trading at a discount of -75.64% off the target high and -35.83% off the low.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bentley Systems Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares have gone down -33.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.88% against -1.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.81 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $264.43 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.57 million and $215.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.70% and then jump by 22.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.40% per annum.

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Bentley Systems Incorporated insiders own 20.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.75%, with the float percentage being 42.32%. SPT Invest Management Sarl is the largest shareholder of the company, while 377 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.17 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $347.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.57 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $277.17 million.