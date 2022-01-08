Now Is A Good Time To Buy Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA)

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $54.88, that puts it down -651.78 from that peak though still a striking 0.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.29. The company’s market capitalization is $295.36M, and the average trade volume was 818.47K shares over the past three months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. OLMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.07% in intraday trading to $7.30 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.01%, and it has moved by -37.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.25, which implies an increase of 84.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, OLMA is trading at a discount of -721.92% off the target high and -146.58% off the low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares have gone down -72.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.25% against 7.70.

While earnings are projected to return -455.80% in 2022.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.37%, with the float percentage being 104.74%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 16.53% of all shares), a total value of $183.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.74 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 9.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $103.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.95% of the stock, which is worth about $21.7 million.