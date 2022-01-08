Now Is A Good Time To Buy KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE)

During the last session, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the KNBE share is $36.67, that puts it down -72.73 from that peak though still a striking 21.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.77. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 854.41K shares over the past three months.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. KNBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) trade information

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.35% in intraday trading to $21.23 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.45%, and it has moved by -10.27% in 30 days. The short interest in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.83, which implies an increase of 33.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, KNBE is trading at a discount of -88.41% off the target high and -17.76% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.1 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 98.10% in 2022.

KNBE Dividends

KnowBe4 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s Major holders

KnowBe4 Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.33%, with the float percentage being 76.74%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.81 million shares (or 82.91% of all shares), a total value of $632.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.43 million shares, is of Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC’s that is approximately 47.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $360.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 4.81% of the stock, which is worth about $39.07 million.