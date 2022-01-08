N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL): With The Stock Down -0.58 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NABL share is $16.00, that puts it down -55.95 from that peak though still a striking -0.58% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average trade volume was 557.67K shares over the past three months.

N-able Inc. (NABL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NABL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

N-able Inc. (NABL) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $10.26 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.57%, and it has moved by -18.05% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.10, which implies an increase of 36.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.50 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, NABL is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and -31.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.05 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $92.66 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -184.90% in 2022.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

N-able Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.71%, with the float percentage being 99.90%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 61.47 million shares (or 34.35% of all shares), a total value of $762.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.09 million shares, is of Thoma Bravo, LP’s that is approximately 27.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $621.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of N-able Inc. (NABL) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $30.66 million.