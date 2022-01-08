Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN):The Stock Was Up 43.37 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.23% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the MFIN share is $9.50, that puts it down -53.72 from that peak though still a striking 43.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.50. The company’s market capitalization is $166.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.44K shares over the past three months.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MFIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) trade information

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) registered a 8.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $6.18 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.55%, and it has moved by -29.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.70%. The short interest in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 45.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MFIN is trading at a discount of -110.36% off the target high and -45.63% off the low.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medallion Financial Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) shares have gone down -27.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 219.72% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.10% this quarter and then jump 5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.45 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.64 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.46 million and $30.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.60% and then jump by 15.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 191.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MFIN Dividends

Medallion Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s Major holders

Medallion Financial Corp. insiders own 17.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.73%, with the float percentage being 38.53%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 4.65% of all shares), a total value of $9.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.