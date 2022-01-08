Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.08% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the KURA share is $40.01, that puts it down -210.4 from that peak though still a striking 6.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.02. The company’s market capitalization is $875.10M, and the average trade volume was 636.61K shares over the past three months.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. KURA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) registered a -3.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.08% in intraday trading to $12.89 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.93%, and it has moved by -1.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.57, which implies an increase of 65.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, KURA is trading at a discount of -334.45% off the target high and -62.92% off the low.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kura Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) shares have gone down -32.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.93% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -15.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.80%. While earnings are projected to return -12.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.93% per annum.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Kura Oncology Inc. insiders own 2.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.22%, with the float percentage being 108.41%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 9.35% of all shares), a total value of $116.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) shares are Invesco American Franchise Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco American Franchise Fd owns about 2.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $37.11 million.