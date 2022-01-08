JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the JOAN share is $17.50, that puts it down -65.09 from that peak though still a striking 19.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $458.13M, and the average trade volume was 402.56K shares over the past three months.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. JOAN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $10.60 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.12%, and it has moved by 0.28% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.43, which implies an increase of 21.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, JOAN is trading at a discount of -126.42% off the target high and 5.66% off the low.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $749.89 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $544.87 million by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $840.8 million and $574.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.80% and then drop by -5.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 143.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.20% per annum.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOANN Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.77 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

JOANN Inc. insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.60%, with the float percentage being 98.13%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.83 million shares (or 67.57% of all shares), a total value of $310.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $9.92 million.