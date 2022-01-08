Is Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.23% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the WEBR share is $20.44, that puts it down -88.04 from that peak though still a striking -1.66% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10B, and the average trade volume was 419.02K shares over the past three months.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Weber Inc. (WEBR) registered a -5.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.23% in intraday trading to $10.87 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.93%, and it has moved by -15.21% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $314.88 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -46.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.90% per annum.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Weber Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Weber Inc. insiders own 17.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.89%, with the float percentage being 82.32%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.55 million shares (or 48.63% of all shares), a total value of $449.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weber Inc. (WEBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $8.06 million.