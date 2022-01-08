Is STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Still A Buy After sinking -9.45% Last Week?

During the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.77% or -$1.49. The 52-week high for the STAA share is $163.08, that puts it down -97.27 from that peak though still a striking 5.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 300.90K shares over the past three months.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STAA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) registered a -1.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.77% in intraday trading to $82.67 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.45%, and it has moved by -15.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.01%. The short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) is 1.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $146.00, which implies an increase of 43.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, STAA is trading at a discount of -99.59% off the target high and -45.16% off the low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that STAAR Surgical Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares have gone down -42.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 140.00% against 15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.57 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $46 million and $44.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.50% and then jump by 47.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.30%. While earnings are projected to return -58.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.10%, with the float percentage being 90.51%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 402 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.66 million shares (or 18.20% of all shares), a total value of $1.11 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.53 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $710.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $171.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $151.44 million.