Is Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) On Track To Post A -290.24% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RCAT share is $7.75, that puts it down -278.05 from that peak though still a striking 13.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $110.39M, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RCAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $2.05 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by 1.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 74.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, RCAT is trading at a discount of -290.24% off the target high and -290.24% off the low.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 282.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.76 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.00%. While earnings are projected to return -379.60% in 2022.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Red Cat Holdings Inc. insiders own 41.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.79%, with the float percentage being 28.55%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.36 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $4.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.