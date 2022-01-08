Is Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $99.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the PEGA share is $148.80, that puts it down -49.98 from that peak though still a striking 3.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $96.18. The company’s market capitalization is $8.25B, and the average trade volume was 290.22K shares over the past three months.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PEGA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) trade information

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $99.21 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.28%, and it has moved by -13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $162.70, which implies an increase of 39.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, PEGA is trading at a discount of -81.43% off the target high and -41.11% off the low.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pegasystems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) shares have gone down -27.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 170.27% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.7 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $362.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $298.6 million and $306.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.80% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 33.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

PEGA Dividends

Pegasystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pegasystems Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s Major holders

Pegasystems Inc. insiders own 49.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.73%, with the float percentage being 97.30%. Bares Capital Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $631.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $481.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $146.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $129.15 million.