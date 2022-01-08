Is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the ORMP share is $31.54, that puts it down -154.77 from that peak though still a striking 66.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $452.98M, and the average trade volume was 862.41K shares over the past three months.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $12.38 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.31%, and it has moved by -28.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 175.11%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares have gone down -8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.56% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then drop -5.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -39.30% in 2022.

ORMP Dividends

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.74%, with the float percentage being 19.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 3.76% of all shares), a total value of $31.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $11.67 million.