Is Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) Still A Buy After A -15.83% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LUCD share is $13.52, that puts it down -199.12 from that peak though still a striking 6.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.23. The company’s market capitalization is $160.51M, and the average trade volume was 362.30K shares over the past three months.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $4.52 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.83%, and it has moved by -36.34% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 72.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, LUCD is trading at a discount of -364.6% off the target high and -187.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $530k by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -87.30% in 2022.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 80.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.98%, with the float percentage being 20.48%. Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.63% of all shares), a total value of $2.3 million in shares.