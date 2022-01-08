Is DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.59% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DBVT share is $7.38, that puts it down -339.29 from that peak though still a striking 19.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $184.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 668.41K shares over the past three months.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DBVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) registered a -0.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.59% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.00%, and it has moved by -41.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.03%. The short interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 2.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.88, which implies an increase of 65.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.60 and $8.86 respectively. As a result, DBVT is trading at a discount of -427.38% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DBV Technologies S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares have gone down -68.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -180.60% this quarter and then drop -80.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.2 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.35 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -70.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.22% per annum.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

DBV Technologies S.A. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.13%, with the float percentage being 33.26%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.61 million shares (or 13.26% of all shares), a total value of $71.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.7 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $3.38 million.