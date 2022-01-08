Is 51job Inc.’s (NASDAQ: JOBS) -7.23% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the JOBS share is $79.00, that puts it down -74.05 from that peak though still a striking 3.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.02K shares over the past three months.

51job Inc. (JOBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. JOBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) trade information

51job Inc. (JOBS) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $45.39 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.23%, and it has moved by -11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.32%. The short interest in 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $402.73, which implies an increase of 88.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $402.73 and $402.73 respectively. As a result, JOBS is trading at a discount of -787.27% off the target high and -787.27% off the low.

51job Inc. (JOBS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $147 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.30%. While earnings are projected to return 102.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.02% per annum.

JOBS Dividends

51job Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s Major holders

51job Inc. insiders own 35.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.61%, with the float percentage being 67.72%. PSquared Asset Management AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.1 million shares (or 3.12% of all shares), a total value of $146.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $135.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 51job Inc. (JOBS) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $42.81 million.