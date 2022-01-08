Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP)

During the last session, Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.67% or $3.98. The 52-week high for the SLP share is $90.92, that puts it down -82.35 from that peak though still a striking 25.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average trade volume was 160.24K shares over the past three months.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) trade information

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) registered a 8.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.67% in intraday trading to $49.86 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.41%, and it has moved by 4.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.80, which implies an increase of 15.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, SLP is trading at a discount of -50.42% off the target high and -8.3% off the low.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Simulations Plus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) shares have gone down -6.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.26% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.2 million by the end of Feb 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.40%. While earnings are projected to return -6.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SLP Dividends

Simulations Plus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 10 and January 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Simulations Plus Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)’s Major holders

Simulations Plus Inc. insiders own 21.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.90%, with the float percentage being 93.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 11.70% of all shares), a total value of $93.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 5.24% of the stock, which is worth about $53.27 million.