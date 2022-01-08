Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF)

During the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ATNF share is $13.05, that puts it down -295.45 from that peak though still a striking 25.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $112.79M, and the average trade volume was 971.19K shares over the past three months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.38%, and it has moved by -16.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, ATNF is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -233.33% off the low.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp. insiders own 33.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.69%, with the float percentage being 11.50%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 2.76% of all shares), a total value of $5.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 million.