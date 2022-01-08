Investing In Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$1.27. The 52-week high for the DRVN share is $35.56, that puts it down -12.75 from that peak though still a striking 29.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.26. The company’s market capitalization is $5.24B, and the average trade volume was 461.25K shares over the past three months.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DRVN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $31.54 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by -3.61% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.88, which implies an increase of 26.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, DRVN is trading at a discount of -77.55% off the target high and -1.46% off the low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) shares have gone up 6.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.38% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,400.00% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.3 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $383.12 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $288.51 million and $329.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.80% and then jump by 16.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -154.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.00% per annum.

DRVN Dividends

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Major holders

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.83%, with the float percentage being 106.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 2.61% of all shares), a total value of $126.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $62.37 million.