Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Is Likely To Grow By 21.46% Or More

During the last session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $250.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$10.35. The 52-week high for the PODD share is $324.81, that puts it down -29.88 from that peak though still a striking 12.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $218.28. The company’s market capitalization is $17.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.10K shares over the past three months.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PODD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

Insulet Corporation (PODD) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $250.08 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.01%, and it has moved by -9.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.90%. The short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is 2.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $318.40, which implies an increase of 21.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $250.00 and $357.00 respectively. As a result, PODD is trading at a discount of -42.75% off the target high and 0.03% off the low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Insulet Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares have gone down -9.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 14.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $301.24 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.66 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -44.60% in 2022.

PODD Dividends

Insulet Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insulet Corporation insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.97%, with the float percentage being 103.38%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 660 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.26 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.23 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 4.46% of the stock, which is worth about $874.65 million.