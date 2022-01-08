HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) On Friday â€“ Up 28.32 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.02% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the HCM share is $43.94, that puts it down -33.07 from that peak though still a striking 28.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.67. The company’s market capitalization is $5.79B, and the average trade volume was 215.17K shares over the past three months.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. HCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) trade information

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) registered a -2.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.02% in intraday trading to $33.02 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.87%, and it has moved by -1.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.56, which implies an increase of 30.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.79 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, HCM is trading at a discount of -57.48% off the target high and -29.59% off the low.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUTCHMED (China) Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares have gone down -11.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -101.11% against 14.30.

While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2022.

HCM Dividends

HUTCHMED (China) Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)â€™s Major holders

HUTCHMED (China) Limited insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.74%, with the float percentage being 33.86%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 253 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $326.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $160.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) shares are American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $61.91 million.