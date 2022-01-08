How Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -9.96% YTD?

During the last session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.72% or -$4.86. The 52-week high for the SMTC share is $94.92, that puts it down -18.55 from that peak though still a striking 27.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.97. The company’s market capitalization is $5.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.19K shares over the past three months.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) trade information

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) registered a -5.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.72% in intraday trading to $80.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.96%, and it has moved by -11.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.78%. The short interest in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.14 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Semtech Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares have gone up 22.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.14% against 27.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then jump 32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $189.35 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $192.33 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.10%. While earnings are projected to return 91.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.50% per annum.

SMTC Dividends

Semtech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)’s Major holders

Semtech Corporation insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.63%, with the float percentage being 100.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.85 million shares (or 10.63% of all shares), a total value of $534.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.39 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $498.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Semtech Corporation (SMTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $149.01 million.