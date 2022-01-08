Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Fall -0.57% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the HOLI share is $21.24, that puts it down -36.24 from that peak though still a striking 29.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.05. The company’s market capitalization is $966.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 542.08K shares over the past three months.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. HOLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $15.59 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.72%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.35%. The short interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 32.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, HOLI is trading at a discount of -47.53% off the target high and -47.53% off the low.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.00%. While earnings are projected to return -36.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.83% per annum.

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.01%, with the float percentage being 86.01%. Davis Selected Advisers, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.93 million shares (or 11.45% of all shares), a total value of $143.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.38 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $90.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) shares are Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Davis Global Fund owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $26.55 million.