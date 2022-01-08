Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD): Can A Stock That’s Down -13.85% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $112.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.59% or -$9.21. The 52-week high for the GSHD share is $181.30, that puts it down -61.77 from that peak though still a striking 30.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $77.80. The company’s market capitalization is $4.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.40K shares over the past three months.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GSHD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) trade information

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) registered a -7.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.59% in intraday trading to $112.07 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.85%, and it has moved by -20.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.25%. The short interest in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $159.00, which implies an increase of 29.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $135.00 and $181.00 respectively. As a result, GSHD is trading at a discount of -61.51% off the target high and -20.46% off the low.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Goosehead Insurance Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares have gone up 0.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.06% against 10.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.10% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.91 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.93 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.65 million and $31.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.00% and then jump by 34.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 128.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.10% per annum.

GSHD Dividends

Goosehead Insurance Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s Major holders

Goosehead Insurance Inc insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.82%, with the float percentage being 108.42%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 10.53% of all shares), a total value of $317.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $289.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 5.66% of the stock, which is worth about $170.67 million.