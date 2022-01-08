Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Is Up 31.61% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 9.28% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.89% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the GLNG share is $15.12, that puts it down -11.67 from that peak though still a striking 31.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average trade volume was 994.09K shares over the past three months.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GLNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) registered a 0.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $13.54 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.28%, and it has moved by 14.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.19, which implies an increase of 25.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, GLNG is trading at a discount of -55.1% off the target high and -3.4% off the low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golar LNG Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares have gone up 5.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.68% against -10.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.93 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $126.73 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.00%. While earnings are projected to return -34.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Golar LNG Limited insiders own 12.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.41%, with the float percentage being 77.85%. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.78 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $152.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Emerging Markets Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $31.47 million.