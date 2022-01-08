Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) Is Up 5.06% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GILT share is $22.69, that puts it down -180.12 from that peak though still a striking 18.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.58. The company’s market capitalization is $464.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.01K shares over the past three months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $8.10 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.57%, and it has moved by 5.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.88%. The short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.42, which implies a decrease of -49.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.42 and $5.42 respectively. As a result, GILT is trading at a premium of 33.09% off the target high and 33.09% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $62.89 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return -3.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.52%, with the float percentage being 48.55%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $24.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.24 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares are Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $6.73 million.