Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) Surged 18.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the FTAI share is $34.79, that puts it down -21.9 from that peak though still a striking 28.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.83B, and the average trade volume was 657.37K shares over the past three months.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. FTAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $28.54 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by 18.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.90, which implies an increase of 24.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, FTAI is trading at a discount of -75.19% off the target high and -12.12% off the low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares have gone down -11.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.48% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.30% this quarter and then jump 162.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.98 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $75.64 million and $77.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.60% and then jump by 152.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.60%. While earnings are projected to return -170.90% in 2022.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC insiders own 0.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.48%, with the float percentage being 76.23%. Washington State Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.79 million shares (or 13.76% of all shares), a total value of $299.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $176.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $38.94 million.