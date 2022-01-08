For Risk-Tolerant Investors, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the FLWS share is $39.61, that puts it down -63.27 from that peak though still a striking 13.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average trade volume was 595.68K shares over the past three months.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. FLWS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $24.26 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.81%, and it has moved by -8.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.79, which implies an increase of 50.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.30 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, FLWS is trading at a discount of -151.44% off the target high and -41.38% off the low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares have gone down -26.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.13% against -0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $975.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $513.73 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.50%. While earnings are projected to return 100.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders own 32.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.39%, with the float percentage being 118.98%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 16.31% of all shares), a total value of $183.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Core Growth Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $28.43 million.