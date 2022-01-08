Following Its 52-Week Low, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)’S Share Price Rose 43.68% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -9.83%

During the last session, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.55% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the ATEN share is $19.05, that puts it down -27.42 from that peak though still a striking 43.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ATEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) registered a -3.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.55% in intraday trading to $14.95 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.83%, and it has moved by -1.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.73%. The short interest in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is 1.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.67, which implies an increase of 24.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ATEN is trading at a discount of -33.78% off the target high and -27.09% off the low.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that A10 Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares have gone up 31.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.82% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.60% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.72 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.66 million and $54.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.90% and then jump by 10.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.50%. While earnings are projected to return 195.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ATEN Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for A10 Networks Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.34 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

A10 Networks Inc. insiders own 5.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.10%, with the float percentage being 85.58%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 236 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 12.33% of all shares), a total value of $128.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.69 million shares, is of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $103.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $27.79 million.