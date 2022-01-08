Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Has Been Falling -8.49% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the DYN share is $32.31, that puts it down -196.97 from that peak though still a striking 0.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.81. The company’s market capitalization is $563.48M, and the average trade volume was 187.08K shares over the past three months.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $10.88 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.49%, and it has moved by -19.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.75, which implies an increase of 68.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, DYN is trading at a discount of -331.99% off the target high and -166.54% off the low.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dyne Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) shares have gone down -47.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.54% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.70% this quarter and then drop -90.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -286.80% in 2022.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.44%, with the float percentage being 102.20%. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.95 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $80.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.62 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.36% of the stock, which is worth about $10.16 million.