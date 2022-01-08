During The Past Six Months, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Shares Took An 15.02% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the ALGM share is $38.28, that puts it down -18.99 from that peak though still a striking 31.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.05. The company’s market capitalization is $6.08B, and the average trade volume was 788.97K shares over the past three months.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ALGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.43% in intraday trading to $32.17 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.08%, and it has moved by -7.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.00, which implies an increase of 19.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, ALGM is trading at a discount of -33.66% off the target high and -18.12% off the low.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allegro MicroSystems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) shares have gone up 15.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.39% against 26.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then jump 26.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $182.73 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.96 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70%. While earnings are projected to return -51.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.99% per annum.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. insiders own 55.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.51%, with the float percentage being 103.39%. OEP Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.25 million shares (or 16.48% of all shares), a total value of $998.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $174.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $70.77 million.