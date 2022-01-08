Does Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Still Look Attractive After A -7.26% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the HALO share is $56.40, that puts it down -51.25 from that peak though still a striking 14.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.79. The company’s market capitalization is $5.26B, and the average trade volume was 876.61K shares over the past three months.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HALO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $37.29 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by 12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.92, which implies an increase of 26.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, HALO is trading at a discount of -66.26% off the target high and 49.05% off the low.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) shares have gone down -18.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.60% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.00% this quarter and then jump 83.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.16 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.7 million and $89.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.90% and then jump by 47.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.10%. While earnings are projected to return 282.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

HALO Dividends

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.58%, with the float percentage being 96.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 453 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.3 million shares (or 13.71% of all shares), a total value of $784.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $554.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 4.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $164.06 million.