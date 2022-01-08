DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the DCP share is $33.85, that puts it down -16.4 from that peak though still a striking 34.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.01. The company’s market capitalization is $5.87B, and the average trade volume was 513.84K shares over the past three months.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $29.08 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.82%, and it has moved by 10.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.62%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DCP Midstream LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares have gone down -3.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.51% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 147.10% this quarter and then jump 352.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.56 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.66 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.78 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 99.40% and then jump by 57.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.50%. While earnings are projected to return -67.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DCP Midstream LP is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream LP insiders own 56.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.54%, with the float percentage being 75.56%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.21 million shares (or 5.38% of all shares), a total value of $316.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.35 million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $263.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 11.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $303.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $67.76 million.