Could Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the LTRX share is $10.25, that puts it down -27.17 from that peak though still a striking 49.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $270.74M, and the average trade volume was 327.34K shares over the past three months.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LTRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) trade information

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $8.06 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by 11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.69, which implies an increase of 36.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.75 respectively. As a result, LTRX is trading at a discount of -70.6% off the target high and -36.48% off the low.

Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lantronix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) shares have gone up 47.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.80%. While earnings are projected to return 66.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

LTRX Dividends

Lantronix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s Major holders

Lantronix Inc. insiders own 26.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.62%, with the float percentage being 32.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $6.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $2.43 million.