Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) Is Up 27.66% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.68% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the DNAY share is $25.70, that puts it down -174.28 from that peak though still a striking 34.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.16. The company’s market capitalization is $279.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.35K shares over the past three months.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) registered a -4.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.68% in intraday trading to $9.37 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.24%, and it has moved by 27.66% in 30 days. The short interest in Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) is 0.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 62.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, DNAY is trading at a discount of -220.17% off the target high and -113.45% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.15 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -116.90% in 2022.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

Codex DNA Inc. insiders own 52.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.46%, with the float percentage being 121.35%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $8.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $3.73 million.