Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.39% or -$1.42. The 52-week high for the CERE share is $46.16, that puts it down -49.19 from that peak though still a striking 61.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.01. The company’s market capitalization is $4.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 373.89K shares over the past three months.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CERE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) registered a -4.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.39% in intraday trading to $30.94 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by -10.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.94%. The short interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is 3.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 38.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, CERE is trading at a discount of -61.6% off the target high and -61.6% off the low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) shares have gone up 31.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.40% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 5.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 19.90% in 2022.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.90%, with the float percentage being 100.73%. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 60.63 million shares (or 41.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.81 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $554.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $221.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $97.17 million.