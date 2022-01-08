Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.84

During the last session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.27% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CBIO share is $7.55, that puts it down -798.81 from that peak though still a striking -1.19% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $26.81M, and the average trade volume was 866.10K shares over the past three months.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.59.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) registered a -2.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.27% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.50%, and it has moved by -32.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 92.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, CBIO is trading at a discount of -2042.86% off the target high and -376.19% off the low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares have gone down -82.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.78% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.40% this quarter and then jump 39.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -75.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.03 million and $800k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.93%, with the float percentage being 64.57%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $11.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.64 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.2 million.