Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE)’s -17.04% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the BRZE share is $98.78, that puts it down -54.32 from that peak though still a striking 12.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.73. The company’s market capitalization is $6.04B, and the average trade volume was 616.47K shares over the past three months.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Braze Inc. (BRZE) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $64.01 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.04%, and it has moved by -8.54% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.55, which implies an increase of 28.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, BRZE is trading at a discount of -56.23% off the target high and -24.98% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.45 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.33 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 0.20% in 2022.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders own 5.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.19%, with the float percentage being 18.28%.