Boom Or Bust? Where Will Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.32% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ISR share is $2.81, that puts it down -639.47 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $53.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 767.80K shares over the past three months.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ISR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) trade information

Isoray Inc. (ISR) registered a -1.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.32% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.47%, and it has moved by -17.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.71%. The short interest in Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.63, which implies an increase of 76.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ISR is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -228.95% off the low.

Isoray Inc. (ISR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Isoray Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Isoray Inc. (ISR) shares have gone down -50.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.33% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022.

ISR Dividends

Isoray Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Isoray Inc. (AMEX:ISR)’s Major holders

Isoray Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.22%, with the float percentage being 11.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.12 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Isoray Inc. (ISR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 million.