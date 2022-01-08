Boom Or Bust? Where Will Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.79% or -$7.93. The 52-week high for the WIRE share is $151.64, that puts it down -17.58 from that peak though still a striking 56.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.27. The company’s market capitalization is $2.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 271.18K shares over the past three months.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. WIRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) trade information

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) registered a -5.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.79% in intraday trading to $128.97 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.87%, and it has moved by -2.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.53%. The short interest in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.00, which implies an increase of 19.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $150.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, WIRE is trading at a discount of -31.81% off the target high and -16.31% off the low.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Encore Wire Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) shares have gone up 79.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 491.30% against 72.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 170.90% this quarter and then jump 34.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 93.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $561.78 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $530.52 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $380.82 million and $384.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.50% and then jump by 38.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.00%. While earnings are projected to return 33.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

WIRE Dividends

Encore Wire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Encore Wire Corporation is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.15%.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s Major holders

Encore Wire Corporation insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.67%, with the float percentage being 92.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 15.49% of all shares), a total value of $297.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $202.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $52.03 million.