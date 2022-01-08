Boom Or Bust: Where Does The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the ODP share is $51.40, that puts it down -24.61 from that peak though still a striking 17.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average trade volume was 369.57K shares over the past three months.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) trade information

The ODP Corporation (ODP) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.93% in intraday trading to $41.25 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.02%, and it has moved by 6.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.61%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.00, which implies an increase of 28.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, ODP is trading at a discount of -64.85% off the target high and -16.36% off the low.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.90% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.29 billion and $2.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.30% and then drop by -9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.30%. While earnings are projected to return -436.20% in 2022.

ODP Dividends

The ODP Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)’s Major holders

The ODP Corporation insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.16%, with the float percentage being 92.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 14.31% of all shares), a total value of $296.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $207.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The ODP Corporation (ODP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $53.74 million.