Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Shares Have Been Down About -17.18% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.37% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the BCYC share is $62.08, that puts it down -23.15 from that peak though still a striking 61.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 336.56K shares over the past three months.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BCYC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) trade information

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $50.41 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.18%, and it has moved by -9.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 156.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.33, which implies an increase of 31.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, BCYC is trading at a discount of -98.37% off the target high and -19.02% off the low.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bicycle Therapeutics plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares have gone up 59.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.75% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.50% this quarter and then jump 5.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.31 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.76 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.85 million and $1.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 52.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2022.

BCYC Dividends

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s Major holders

Bicycle Therapeutics plc insiders own 13.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.35%, with the float percentage being 69.44%. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $81.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 3.86% of the stock, which is worth about $58.26 million.