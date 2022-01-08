Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.81% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the RCUS share is $49.10, that puts it down -31.42 from that peak though still a striking 40.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72B, and the average trade volume was 625.74K shares over the past three months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RCUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) registered a -2.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.81% in intraday trading to $37.36 this Friday, 01/07/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.68%, and it has moved by -15.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.60, which implies an increase of 42.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, RCUS is trading at a discount of -167.67% off the target high and -20.45% off the low.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares have gone up 27.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.64% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.80% this quarter and then jump 138.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.39 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.49 million and $9.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 315.20% and then jump by 1,584.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -16.00% in 2022.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Arcus Biosciences Inc. insiders own 37.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.80%, with the float percentage being 103.41%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 7.29% of all shares), a total value of $178.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $50.49 million.